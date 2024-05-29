Japan, US Affirm Continued Close Security Coordination

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 29 (KUNA) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and new Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral Samuel Paparo on Wednesday affirmed continued close security coordination between Japan and the US, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

During their first talks in Tokyo since the commander took office, Kishida expressed his gratitude for the contribution of US Indo-Pacific Command and the US Forces, which play a significant role in maintaining peace and stability in this region, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

The premier told Paparo that Japan and the US are global partners which uphold and bolster the free and open international order based on the rule of law, the ministry said in a statement. "While North Korea conducted a launch using ballistic missile technology on May 27, Japan, together with the US will fulfill its responsibility for peace and stability in the region and the international community," Kishida was quoted as saying.

He also noted that the Japanese government intends to work in close coordination with Paparo to strengthen alliance deterrence, while mitigating the impact on local communities.

In response, the US admiral said the importance of the Japan-US alliance has never been higher amidst an increasingly severe security environment, expressing his willingness to cooperate with Japan to achieve a "free and open Indo-Pacific," according to the statement. (end)

