CENTCOM Destroys Drones, Missiles Over The Red Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 29 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that it has destroyed drones and missiles over the Red Sea launched from an area controlled by the Houthi militia.

In an official statement published on (X), previously known as Twitter, CENTCOM said "Between 12:05 p.m. and 1:40 p.m. (Sanaa time) May 28, Iranian-backed Houthis launched five anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBM) from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen into the Red Sea.

The statement added that "it was determined that the systems presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels in the region."

It noted that "These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S., coalition, and merchant vessels."

CENTCOM reported that "between 10:04 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces successfully destroyed five uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) over the Red Sea, launched from an Iranian-backed Houthi-controlled area of Yemen."

It added that "M/V Laax, a Marshall Island flagged, Greek owned and operated bulk carrier, reported being struck by three of the missiles, but continued its voyage."

No injuries were reported from US coalition or the merchant vessels due to the Houthi attacks. (end)

rsr













MENAFN29052024000071011013ID1108268861