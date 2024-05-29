JCC President Advocates For Renewed Economic Ties Between Jordan, Czech Republic

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 29 (Petra) -- President of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, Khalil Haj Toufiq, has called for a new chapter in economic relations between Jordan and the Czech Republic. This call came during a meeting with Zdenek Zajicek, President of the Czech Chamber of Commerce, following the visit of Czech President Petr Pavel to Jordan.Haj Toufiq emphasized that President Pavel's visit represents a significant opportunity to bolster economic ties between the two nations. He highlighted the pivotal role of the private sector in this endeavor and proposed the signing of a cooperation agreement between the two chambers to facilitate this process.In a statement released on Wednesday, Haj Toufiq outlined Jordan's commitment to enhancing economic collaboration with the Czech Republic across various sectors. This, he noted, would contribute to increasing bilateral trade and encouraging the establishment of joint commercial and investment ventures.Despite the longstanding friendly relations between the two countries, Haj Toufiq pointed out that current trade volumes remain modest, particularly in terms of Jordanian exports. Last year, Jordan's imports from the Czech Republic amounted to 33 million euros.Jordan primarily imports machinery, mechanical equipment, wood, foodstuffs, chemicals, and metals from the Czech Republic, while exporting foodstuffs, chemicals, and basic metals.Haj Toufiq identified several promising sectors for potential cooperation, including information technology, agriculture, fertilizers, Dead Sea products, tourism, and foodstuffs such as dates and olive oil.He also emphasized the importance of encouraging the exchange of economic delegations to explore business and investment opportunities. Plans are underway to organize a Jordanian delegation visit to the Czech Republic before the end of the year, alongside a joint business forum.Tourism cooperation between the two countries was also highlighted, with discussions on increasing the number of Czech tourists visiting Jordan and promoting Jordan's tourist sites. Additionally, there was an emphasis on exchanging information about trade fairs and economic events hosted by both countries.Zajicek expressed his commitment to strengthening commercial relations between the Czech Republic and Jordan. He advocated for enhanced cooperation and coordination through joint projects, delegation exchanges, and cooperation agreements.Zajicek, who accompanied President Pavel on his visit, expressed hope for fruitful cooperation that would positively impact economic relations and propel them forward. He identified renewable energy and information technology as key sectors for potential collaboration.