Hepatorenal Syndrome Market Report 2034: Epidemiology, Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals By Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hepatorenal Syndrome Market Report

Hepatorenal Syndrome companies are Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Ocelot Bio Inc., Novartis, and others.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Hepatorenal Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Hepatorenal Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hepatorenal Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Hepatorenal Syndrome Market Report:

The Hepatorenal Syndrome market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

The Hepatorenal Syndrome (HRS) market is forecasted to maintain a consistent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) between 2024 and 2034. This growth in market revenue is primarily driven by improvements in diagnostic methods, increased awareness of the condition, and a rising incidence of reported cases.

The rising incidence of HRS can be attributed to various factors, with chronic liver disease being a significant contributor.

The available treatment options for HRS, such as vasoconstrictor therapy and albumin infusion, have limitations, and not all patients respond adequately to these interventions.

The current HRS market is marked by less competition as there are only a few companies including Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and others whose assets are approved for the treatment of HRS.

To drive the HRS market in future years, several companies such as Noorik Biopharmaceuticals, Ocelot Bio, PharmaIN, and others are developing their assets in the mid-late stage of development. With the expected approval of these therapies during the forecast period [2024–2034], the overall therapeutic market of HRS is likely to witness a rise at a significant CAGR.

Key Hepatorenal Syndrome Companies: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Ocelot Bio Inc., Novartis, and others

Key Hepatorenal Syndrome Therapies: TERLIVAZ (terlipressin), Ambrisentan, OCE-205, and others

The Hepatorenal Syndrome epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Males are slightly more affected in the case of Hepatorenal Syndrome

The Hepatorenal Syndrome market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Hepatorenal Syndrome pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Hepatorenal Syndrome market dynamics.

Hepatorenal Syndrome Overview

As per the American Liver Foundation, Hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) poses a grave risk to individuals with advanced liver disease by compromising kidney function. This condition primarily afflicts those with advanced cirrhosis, characterized by liver scarring, and ascites, an abnormal fluid accumulation in the abdomen often associated with liver issues. Nonetheless, HRS can manifest in individuals experiencing fulminant hepatic failure (acute liver failure) and other liver ailments.

HRS manifests as renal failure in severe liver disease patients, classified into two types: type 1 and type 2. Type 1, or Acute HRS, entails a swift decline in kidney function, potentially leading to life-threatening kidney failure. Conversely, type 2 involves a gradual deterioration in kidney function, often resulting in resistant ascites that don't respond to diuretic treatment.

The precise cause of HRS remains elusive. However, its hallmark is severe renal vasoconstriction, initiating early in the disease progression. The mechanisms underlying HRS are not fully elucidated but likely involve a combination of heightened vasoconstrictor activity and diminished vasodilator factors affecting renal circulation. Type 2 HRS progresses gradually alongside cirrhosis, while type 1 signifies an acute decline in kidney function due to severe renal vasoconstriction and failure of compensatory mechanisms responsible for maintaining renal perfusion.

Viral hepatitis, notably Hepatitis B or less frequently Hepatitis C, stands as the primary cause of liver failure leading to HRS. Other common triggers include drugs like acetaminophen, chronic alcohol abuse, medications inducing cytochrome P450, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Less frequent culprits encompass viruses such as CMV, HHV6, and Parvovirus B19.

HRS manifests through various nonspecific symptoms such as fatigue, abdominal discomfort, and a general sense of malaise. Patients may also experience symptoms associated with advanced liver disease, including ascites, jaundice, splenomegaly, and hepatomegaly.

Indications of declining kidney function include reduced urination, confusion, edema due to fluid accumulation between tissues and organs, and elevated levels of nitrogen-rich compounds in the blood, known as azotemia.

Hepatorenal Syndrome Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Hepatorenal Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Hepatorenal Syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Hepatorenal Syndrome

Prevalent Cases of Hepatorenal Syndrome by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Hepatorenal Syndrome

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Hepatorenal Syndrome

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Hepatorenal Syndrome epidemiology trends @ Hepatorenal Syndrome Epidemiology Forecast

Hepatorenal Syndrome Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Hepatorenal Syndrome market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Hepatorenal Syndrome market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Hepatorenal Syndrome Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Hepatorenal Syndrome Key Companies

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Ocelot Bio Inc., Novartis, and others

Hepatorenal Syndrome Therapies

TERLIVAZ (terlipressin), Ambrisentan, OCE-205, and others

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Hepatorenal Syndrome market share @ Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment Landscape

Hepatorenal Syndrome Market:

The HRS therapeutics market is projected to expand further due to key drivers such as an increasing incident population, technological advancements, and the emergence of upcoming therapies in the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

In September 2022, TERLIVAZ (terlipressin) received approval from the US FDA for treating adults hospitalized with HRS exhibiting rapid kidney function decline (HRS-1). Prior to this approval, no treatment for this condition was sanctioned in the US. TERLIVAZ is also available in Europe for HRS treatment.

With ongoing research and persistent efforts, the future promises the development of even more effective treatments and, ideally, a cure for this challenging condition. According to DelveInsight, the HRS market in the 7MM (Seven Major Markets) is anticipated to undergo significant changes throughout the study period spanning from 2020 to 2034.

Scope of the Hepatorenal Syndrome Market Report:

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Hepatorenal Syndrome Companies: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Ocelot Bio Inc., Novartis, and others

Key Hepatorenal Syndrome Therapies: TERLIVAZ (terlipressin), Ambrisentan, OCE-205, and others

Hepatorenal Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment: Hepatorenal Syndrome current marketed and Hepatorenal Syndrome emerging therapies

Hepatorenal Syndrome Market Dynamics: Hepatorenal Syndrome market drivers and Hepatorenal Syndrome market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Hepatorenal Syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Hepatorenal Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Hepatorenal Syndrome companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Hepatorenal Syndrome Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Hepatorenal Syndrome Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Hepatorenal Syndrome

3. SWOT analysis of Hepatorenal Syndrome

4. Hepatorenal Syndrome Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Hepatorenal Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

6. Hepatorenal Syndrome Disease Background and Overview

7. Hepatorenal Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Hepatorenal Syndrome

9. Hepatorenal Syndrome Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Hepatorenal Syndrome Unmet Needs

11. Hepatorenal Syndrome Emerging Therapies

12. Hepatorenal Syndrome Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Hepatorenal Syndrome Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Hepatorenal Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Hepatorenal Syndrome Market Drivers

16. Hepatorenal Syndrome Market Barriers

17. Hepatorenal Syndrome Appendix

18. Hepatorenal Syndrome Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Reports:

Hepatorenal Syndrome Pipeline

"Hepatorenal Syndrome Pipeline Insight, 2024" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Hepatorenal Syndrome market. A detailed picture of the Hepatorenal Syndrome pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Hepatorenal Syndrome treatment guidelines.

Hepatorenal Syndrome Epidemiology

DelveInsight's 'Hepatorenal Syndrome Epidemiology Forecast to 2034' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Hepatorenal Syndrome epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Latest Reports by DelveInsight

Adalimumab Biosimilar Market | Arbovirus Infection Market | Artificial Pancreas Device System Market | Dental Equipment Market | Gluten Sensitivity Market | Hypothyroidism Market | Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market | Mayus Kinase Jak Inhibitors Market | Mild Dry Eye Market | Mucopolysaccharidosis Market | Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Market | Pyoderma Gangrenosum Market | Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market | Intrathecal Pumps Market | Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market | Yellow Fever Market | Laryngeal Cancer Market | Female Infertility Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Chronic Brain Damage Market | Spain Healthcare Outlook Market | Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma Market | Asthma Diagnostic Devices Market | Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market | Airway Management Devices Market | Cough Assist Devices Market | Pulse Oximeters Market | Hemodialysis Catheter Devices Market | Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Germany Healthcare Outlook | Biopsy Devices Pipeline Insight | Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market | Infliximab Biosimilar Insight | Eosinophilic Asthma Market | Cushing Syndrome Market | Functional Dyspepsia Market | Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC) Devices Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Kritika Rehani

DelveInsight Business Research LLP

+1 469-945-7679

email us here