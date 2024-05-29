HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals By Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Market Report

HER2+ Gastric Cancer companies are Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, Daiichi Sankyo Inc., Genentech, Bayer, Loxo Oncology, Eli Lilly, and others.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the HER2+ Gastric Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the HER2+ Gastric Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market Report:

The HER2+ Gastric Cancer market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

Key HER2+ Gastric Cancer Companies: Roche, Elevar Therapeutic, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, Daiichi Sankyo Inc., Genentech, Bayer, Loxo Oncology, Eli Lilly, Remegen Biosciences, AstraZeneca, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals, LintonPharm, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharmaceutical, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Seagen, MacroGenics, Zai Lab, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Eisai Inc., Merus N.V., OncXerna Therapeutics, Innovent Biologics, and others

Key HER2+ Gastric Cancer Therapies: Durvalumab, Regorafenib, Ipilimumab, Fruquintinib, Catumaxomab, Serplulimab, Margetuximab, and others

The HER2+ Gastric Cancer epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Males are slightly more affected in the case of HER2+ Gastric Cancer

The HER2+ Gastric Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage HER2+ Gastric Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the HER2+ Gastric Cancer market dynamics.

HER2+ Gastric Cancer Overview

HER2-positive (HER2+) Gastric Cancer, also known as HER2-positive stomach cancer, is a subtype of gastric cancer characterized by overexpression or amplification of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) protein. HER2 is a cell surface receptor involved in cell growth and division. When HER2 is overexpressed or amplified, it can lead to uncontrolled cell growth and proliferation, contributing to cancer development and progression.

HER2+ Gastric Cancer represents a distinct subset of gastric cancer cases, comprising approximately 10-20% of all gastric cancer diagnoses. This subtype tends to be more aggressive and associated with a poorer prognosis compared to HER2-negative gastric cancer.

Trastuzumab, a monoclonal antibody targeting HER2, has revolutionized the treatment landscape for HER2+ Gastric Cancer. When combined with chemotherapy, trastuzumab has been shown to improve overall survival and outcomes for patients with advanced HER2+ Gastric Cancer. Other targeted therapies, such as pertuzumab and lapatinib, have also demonstrated efficacy in this subtype of gastric cancer.

Despite advancements in targeted therapy, challenges remain in the management of HER2+ Gastric Cancer. Resistance to HER2-targeted therapies can develop over time, leading to disease progression and treatment failure. Ongoing research efforts are focused on identifying novel treatment strategies, including combination therapies and immunotherapy approaches, to improve outcomes for patients with HER2+ Gastric Cancer.

Overall, HER2+ Gastric Cancer represents a significant area of focus in oncology research and clinical practice, with ongoing efforts aimed at advancing treatment options and improving patient outcomes in this challenging disease subtype.



HER2+ Gastric Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

HER2+ Gastric Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The HER2+ Gastric Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of HER2+ Gastric Cancer

Prevalent Cases of HER2+ Gastric Cancer by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of HER2+ Gastric Cancer

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic HER2+ Gastric Cancer

Download the report to understand which factors are driving HER2+ Gastric Cancer epidemiology trends @ HER2+ Gastric Cancer Epidemiology Forecast

HER2+ Gastric Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the HER2+ Gastric Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers HER2+ Gastric Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the HER2+ Gastric Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

HER2+ Gastric Cancer Key Companies

Roche, Elevar Therapeutic, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, Daiichi Sankyo Inc., Genentech, Bayer, Loxo Oncology, Eli Lilly, Remegen Biosciences, AstraZeneca, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals, LintonPharm, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharmaceutical, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Seagen, MacroGenics, Zai Lab, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Eisai Inc., Merus N.V., OncXerna Therapeutics, Innovent Biologics

HER2+ Gastric Cancer Therapies

Durvalumab, Regorafenib, Ipilimumab, Fruquintinib, Catumaxomab, Serplulimab, Margetuximab

Discover more about therapies set to grab major HER2+ Gastric Cancer market share @ HER2+ Gastric Cancer Treatment Landscape

HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market Outlook

DelveInsight estimates that the HER2-positive Gastric Cancer market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to increased incidence, increasing disease burden due to the ageing population as well as the development of in-depth understanding of the disease pathogenesis. Also, the presence of a robust pipeline of emerging therapies, clinical development of novel biomarkers, and initiatives by regulatory agencies to advance drug development also play a pivotal role in shifting the market trends for HER2-positive Gastric Cancer.

There is also the presence of certain drawbacks that can obstruct the growth of the HER2-positive Gastric Cancer market such as lack of understanding of intratumoral heterogeneity, erosion in innovator sales, like the launch of biosimilars, lack of universal guidelines for the assessment of HER2 overexpression or amplification, and also the impact of COVID-19 i.e. delay in disease diagnosis which may lead to a significant decline in growth of HER2-positive Gastric Cancer market.

DelveInsight analyses that the treatment landscape for HER2-positive Gastric Cancer is likely to experience huge changes, with the approval of new drugs and drug combinations, in different geographies.

HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers

DelveInsight projects positive growth in the HER2-positive Gastric Cancer market, driven primarily by increased incidence rates, a rising disease burden due to an aging population, and deeper insights into the disease's pathogenesis. Additionally, the presence of a robust pipeline of emerging therapies, ongoing clinical development of novel biomarkers, and regulatory agency initiatives aimed at advancing drug development all contribute significantly to shaping market trends for HER2-positive Gastric Cancer.

However, certain challenges may impede market growth, including a limited understanding of intratumoral heterogeneity, erosion in innovator sales due to the introduction of biosimilars, absence of universal guidelines for HER2 overexpression or amplification assessment, and the impact of COVID-19, particularly delays in disease diagnosis that could lead to a substantial growth decline in the HER2-positive Gastric Cancer market.

DelveInsight's analysis indicates significant changes in the treatment landscape for HER2-positive Gastric Cancer, marked by the approval of new drugs and novel drug combinations across various geographical regions.

Scope of the HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key HER2+ Gastric Cancer Companies: Roche, Elevar Therapeutic, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, Daiichi Sankyo Inc., Genentech, Bayer, Loxo Oncology, Eli Lilly, Remegen Biosciences, AstraZeneca, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals, LintonPharm, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharmaceutical, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Seagen, MacroGenics, Zai Lab, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Eisai Inc., Merus N.V., OncXerna Therapeutics, Innovent Biologics, and others

Key HER2+ Gastric Cancer Therapies: Durvalumab, Regorafenib, Ipilimumab, Fruquintinib, Catumaxomab, Serplulimab, Margetuximab, and others

HER2+ Gastric Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: HER2+ Gastric Cancer current marketed and HER2+ Gastric Cancer emerging therapies

HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market Dynamics: HER2+ Gastric Cancer market drivers and HER2+ Gastric Cancer market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

HER2+ Gastric Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about HER2+ Gastric Cancer companies working in the treatment market, visit @ HER2+ Gastric Cancer Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for HER2+ Gastric Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of HER2+ Gastric Cancer

4. HER2+ Gastric Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. HER2+ Gastric Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. HER2+ Gastric Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of HER2+ Gastric Cancer

9. HER2+ Gastric Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. HER2+ Gastric Cancer Unmet Needs

11. HER2+ Gastric Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market Drivers

16. HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market Barriers

17. HER2+ Gastric Cancer Appendix

18. HER2+ Gastric Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Reports:

HER2+ Gastric Cancer Pipeline

"HER2+ Gastric Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2024" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the HER2+ Gastric Cancer market. A detailed picture of the HER2+ Gastric Cancer pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and HER2+ Gastric Cancer treatment guidelines.

HER2+ Gastric Cancer Epidemiology

DelveInsight's 'HER2+ Gastric Cancer Epidemiology Forecast to 2032' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted HER2+ Gastric Cancer epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Latest Reports by DelveInsight

Adalimumab Biosimilar Market | Arbovirus Infection Market | Artificial Pancreas Device System Market | Dental Equipment Market | Gluten Sensitivity Market | Hypothyroidism Market | Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market | Mayus Kinase Jak Inhibitors Market | Mild Dry Eye Market | Mucopolysaccharidosis Market | Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Market | Pyoderma Gangrenosum Market | Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market | Intrathecal Pumps Market | Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market | Yellow Fever Market | Laryngeal Cancer Market | Female Infertility Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Chronic Brain Damage Market | Spain Healthcare Outlook Market | Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma Market | Asthma Diagnostic Devices Market | Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market | Airway Management Devices Market | Cough Assist Devices Market | Pulse Oximeters Market | Hemodialysis Catheter Devices Market | Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Germany Healthcare Outlook | Biopsy Devices Pipeline Insight | Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market | Infliximab Biosimilar Insight | Eosinophilic Asthma Market | Cushing Syndrome Market | Functional Dyspepsia Market | Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC) Devices Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Kritika Rehani

DelveInsight Business Research LLP

+1 469-945-7679

email us here