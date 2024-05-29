Sharematch Announces Seed Investment And Eyes Potential Valuation Of £500 Million

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ShareMatch, the pioneering platform dedicated to transforming private shareholding, is pleased to announce the launch of its seed investment round.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ShareMatch, the pioneering platform dedicated to transforming private shareholding, is delighted to announce the launch of its seed investment round. This strategic move is set to propel the company's growth and innovation in the dynamic fintech landscape.Headquartered in London, ShareMatch is positioning itself at the forefront of financial technology, leveraging advanced technology to streamline and secure the exchange of information between private companies and their shareholders. Unlike traditional platforms, ShareMatch operates purely as a technology provider, ensuring that no client funds are held and no financial advice is dispensed.Gillian Hughes, CEO of ShareMatch, expressed her enthusiasm about the new funding phase: "This seed investment round marks a significant milestone for ShareMatch. We are committed to revolutionising how private companies and shareholders interact, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and security through our innovative platform."The private share market in the UK is currently underused, with only £3.5 billion in transactions compared to the public market's £2 trillion. Bridging this gap between private and public markets could create a new market worth over £2 trillion. Market analysts are already speculating about ShareMatch's potential valuation, with estimates suggesting the company could reach a valuation of £500 million. This projection is a testament to ShareMatch's robust business model, its unique value proposition, and the growing demand for secure, tech-driven solutions in the private equity space.The seed investment round will fuel the development of new features, enhance the user experience, and expand ShareMatch's market presence. Investors are keen to support the platform's mission, recognising the transformative impact it could have on the way private shareholding is managed.Gillian Hughes further added, "We are thrilled to have a strong board comprising industry veterans who bring extensive expertise and strategic vision. Our non-executive director, Roderick Mackenzie, with his vast experience in corporate finance and bond sales across global markets, and Joshua Hearne, with his background in risk management and strategy consulting, are instrumental in driving our next phase of growth."Roderick Mackenzie commented, "I am excited to be part of ShareMatch's journey. The potential of this platform to redefine private shareholding is immense, and I look forward to contributing to its success."Joshua Hearne added, "ShareMatch's innovative approach and commitment to regulatory compliance set it apart in the fintech landscape. I am eager to support its mission and help navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead."ShareMatch's emphasis on technology and regulatory compliance, coupled with its operational headquarters in one of the world's most prestigious financial centres, underscores its commitment to excellence and innovation. As the company embarks on this exciting new chapter, it remains dedicated to providing unparalleled service to its users.________________________________________About ShareMatch Ltd.ShareMatch Ltd. is a technology company based in London, utilising advanced technology for infrastructural and technical purposes to facilitate information sharing between private companies and shareholders. ShareMatch does not provide regulated financial services, hold client money, or offer financial advice.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.

