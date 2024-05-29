Midamerica Film Market: The New Hub For Independent Filmmakers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Brandon GoldSmithFORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The MidAmerica Film Market is set to revolutionize the global film scene by providing an innovative platform for filmmakers, distributors, and industry professionals. This new film market aims to bridge the gap between Hollywood and independent filmmakers, offering a unique opportunity for diverse storytelling.Located in the heart of the United States, the MidAmerica Film Market spans a six-hour radius encompassing Dallas, Oklahoma City, Kansas City, St. Louis, Memphis, Jackson, and Shreveport. This central location ensures accessibility and convenience for participants from across the country.Event Highlights:Dates: August 22 - 24, 2024Location: Fort Smith, Arkansas, alongside the Fort Smith International Film FestivalKeynote Speaker: Matthew Luhn, former Pixar story artist, will discuss embracing new technology and the future of storytelling.The market is designed to support filmmakers by providing networking opportunities, industry panels, and workshops. It will also showcase a diverse range of films, including those from Native American filmmakers, highlighting indigenous content.Leadership and Vision: MidAmerica Film Market is spearheaded by seasoned professionals and board members Jeff Porter & Sgt. Major Keith L. Craig (Ret.), co-founders of Porter + Craig Film and Media Distribution, along with Brandon Chase Goldsmith. With extensive experience in film distribution, film festivals, and productions, they all bring invaluable industry connections and expertise to the market, ensuring its success and growth.Technology and Innovation: Emphasizing the importance of technology, the MidAmerica Film Market will feature sessions on the latest advancements in filmmaking, including the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the industry.Statement from the Organizers: "Our goal is to bring Hollywood to the middle of the United States and support filmmakers in finding the right audiences for their films," said Dr. Brandon Chase Goldsmith, Executive Director of the MidAmerica Film Market. "We are excited to create a space where independent films can thrive and receive the recognition they deserve."Join us at the MidAmerica Film Market to experience the future of film and connect with industry leaders from around the world.

