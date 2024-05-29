Tom's Watch Bar Houston And The Houston Astros Announce A New Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Greg MacDonald, Chief Brand Officer of Tom's Watch Bar, COLORADO, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tom's Watch Bars are super sports bars with an incredible sports-watching experience. Every Tom's Watch Bar has an oversized stadium screen surrounded by hundreds of screens, providing 360° viewing with food and drinks that greatly surpass standard sports bar fare. Now, at the Tom's Watch Bar Houston, Houston Astro fans can get in on the action with exclusive Watch Parties, including Team Mascots, DJs, Prizes, and Giveaways while enjoying a menu offering more than typical bar snacks. It features upgraded game day favorites and modern dishes, along with a wide variety of specialty cocktails and a large selection of craft beers. Tom's previously announced partnerships with the NHL and NBA for exclusive watch parties at various locations.“There's nothing better than cheering on your team on the big screen, or in our case hundreds of screens - with other fans. That's made our Watch Parties a hit - and the success of this premium sports watching experience with no bad seat in the house is really driving our expansion all around the country,” says Greg MacDonald, Chief Brand Officer of Tom's Watch Bar.Tom's Watch Bar has 13 locations, 6 more underway, and a current pipeline of 15 additional units, all company-owned. With a promise of“All the Sports, all the Time,” Tom's Watch Bar's highly curated sports programming covers all sports from collegiate to professional to international, big events and prize fights, even emerging obscure and outrageous sports.The diverse menu has something for everyone, from the culinary aficionado to all-time comfort food favorites. There is also a kids' menu and vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. The extensive drink menu features local craft beers, signature cocktails, and a variety of non-alcoholic beverages. In addition to the 360-degree indoor viewing room, locations have indoor/outdoor bars, expansive patios with screens, and virtual Top Golf suites where customers can play over ten different sports with their party. Customers can enjoy premium sound or personalize their sound and listen to the play-by-play for their favorite games.Upcoming openings include Orlando, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Phoenix, Seattle, Atlanta, and Tampa. Tom's Watch Bar was co-founded by Tom Ryan, co-founder of the burger chain Smashburger. Tom's Watch Bar is owned by SIF Partners, which provided the initial equity capital and announced a $30M fundraising and partnership with Sagard Credit Partners in 2022. For more information, visit .Tom's Watch Bar Houston is located at 1201 Caroline Street, Suite 161, Houston, TX 77002.About Tom's Watch BarTom's Watch Bar defines the ultimate sports-watching entertainment experience. Promising "All the Sports, All the Time," Tom's Watch Bar's highly curated sports programming is the best place to watch the NFL, NBA, WNBA, NHL, MLB, NCAA football and basketball, MLS soccer championship and bowl games, men and women's World Cup Soccer, UFC fights and boxing, European soccer including English Premier League (EPL) and LaLiga and even obscure and outrageous sports. Tom's Watch Bar's central oversized "stadium" screen, surrounded by hundreds of high-definition screens, provides 360-degree viewing, making every seat at Tom's the best seat in the house. Sports fans can enjoy premium or personalized sound and listen to the play-by-play of their favorite game. It is the perfect place for fans to cheer with other fans, follow their fantasy players, and follow any sports bet.

