Fully Leased Commercial Multi-Tenant Office Building In South Hill, VA Set For Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

1361-1369 West Danville Street, South Hill, VA 23970

1361-1369 West Danville Street, South Hill, VA 23970

1361-1369 West Danville Street, South Hill, VA 23970

- John NichollsFREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( ) announces that on-line bidding will begin to close on a fully-leased 5-unit commercial business office building, located on highly traveled Rt. 1 with 17 off street parking spaces, many recent upgrades and public utilities on Thursday, June 6 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“This is a wonderful income producing investment opportunity minutes from downtown South Hill , VA,” said Nicholls.“This building is well built and well maintained. Bid now and make it yours.”“The property is conveniently located only minutes from downtown South Hill, .7 miles from Rt. 58, 4 miles from I-85 and 13 miles from the VA/NC line,” said Sid Smyth, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group Auction Coordinator.The auction's date, address and highlights follow below noted Smyth.Date – Thursday, June 6, 2024 -- Online only bidding begins closing at 5 pm EDT1361-1369 West Danville Street, South Hill, VA 23970.Well-built, well maintained and fully leased commercial multi-unit office building in South Hill, VA (Mecklenburg County).2,754 +/- total sf. with a covered porch across the entire front of the building.$2,690 in total current monthly rental income. Lease details can be found on the auction's webpage.Tenants are responsible for paying all utilities, water, sewage, trash pickup and electricity..Public utilities; central heating and AC; restroom in each unit.17 off street parking spaces in asphalt parking lot.Each unit has individual heat pumps and water heaters (5 of each).Recent upgrades: new roof (2018); remodeled 1361 & 1363 (2018); remodeled 1365 (2019); repainted 1367 (2022); Painted 1369 (2021); new flooring & water heater in 1369 (2022); parking lot sealed & striped (2022); new water heater in 1367 (2023); new HVAC (2 units in 2012, 1 unit in 2014, 1 unit in 2015 & 1 unit in 2016)The online real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.For more information, call Sid Smyth (434-955-0708) or visit .Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971.

Sid Smyth

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

+1 434-955-0708

...