Doha Hosts 40Th Meeting Of Committee Of GCC Senior Municipal Officials

Doha, Qatar: The 40th meeting of the committee of GCC senior municipal officials took place in Doha yesterday, in preparation for the 27th meeting of the Committee of Their Excellencies Ministers concerned with municipal affairs in the Cooperation Council.

Chairing the meeting, Director of Doha Municipality Mansour Ajran Al Buainain expressed his pleasure at Doha hosting this meeting, which seeks to achieve the GCC states' vision of unifying efforts towards GCC action, in order to meet the needs of the council members' citizens.

Al Buainain praised the Sultanate of Oman's outstanding presidency of the previous session. The Director of the Doha Municipality highlighted the constant efforts to further develop Qatari cities and improve the quality of life and services for Qatar's population, commending the exchange of expertise among various GCC cities within the framework of enhancing joint Gulf municipal action.

Furthermore, the Director of Doha Municipality appreciated the General Secretariat of the GCC for its role in monitoring the implementation of decisions and recommendations in order to enhance joint municipal action.

On his part, Assistant Secretary-General for Economic and Development Affairs Khalid bin Ali bin Salim Al Sunaidi thanked Qatar for its continuous support and efforts to enhance joint Gulf action, especially municipal action.

He praised the Ministry of Municipality's organisation of this meeting and the Gulf Municipal Week, as well as the ministry's municipal work and the rapid achievements and development it made. Al Sunaidi said that GCC states must keep pace with and learn from countries that have advanced in this domain.

The Assistant Secretary-General said that there are many topics on the agenda to be discussed, hoping for fruitful results and recommendations.

The meeting handled various topics including following up on implementing the GCC Supreme Council's resolutions regarding strategic urban planning and urban environment, in addition to matters relating to the Gulf Building Code, as well as working on legislation and municipal oversight mechanisms, contractor classification criteria and mechanism, and the Joint Gulf Municipal Action Plan (2024-2030).

It also reviewed the implementation of previous resolutions of the Excellencies and Ministers responsible for municipal affairs regarding the Gulf Municipal Week, signing agreements with organisations specialised in municipal work, Gulf Municipal Work Conference, GCC Municipal Award, and promoting GCC municipal action in regional and international forums.