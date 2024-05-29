Jordan Slams Israel's Targeting Of Displaced Persons' Tents In Rafah

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 29 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Wednesday strongly condemned the ongoing war crimes committed by Israeli occupation forces in Gaza and the targeting of tents housing displaced Palestinians in Rafah once again.This act defies the rulings of the International Court of Justice and constitutes a severe violation of international law and international humanitarian law.Ambassador Sufian Judah, the Ministry's official spokesperson, reaffirmed Jordan's unequivocal condemnation of these actions and absolute denunciation of Israel's continued breaches of international law and the international will calling for an end to the war.He called for immediate and effective international action to stop these breaches and crimes that contravene all human and moral values.Additionally, Qudah urged international action to hold Israel accountable for its practices and crimes and to oblige Israel to submit to international law and international resolutions that call for stopping the war, ensuring the protection of civilians, and delivering adequate and sustainable humanitarian aid to all parts of the Strip.