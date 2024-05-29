Warm Weather Forecast For Three Days

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 29 (Petra) – A slight drop in temperatures is expected on Wednesday, bringing warm weather to most regions and relatively hot conditions in the desert, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.High clouds will be visible, and moderate northwesterly winds will be active at times, causing dust in desert areas.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, Thursday and Friday will see warm weather in most regions, with relatively hot conditions in the desert, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will be moderate northwesterly, becoming active intermittently.Today's maximum and minimum temperatures in eastern Amman range between 15-28 degrees Celsius, in western Amman 13-26C, in the northern highlands 10-23C, in the Sharah highlands 9-25C, and in the Gulf of Aqaba 21-36 degrees Celsius.