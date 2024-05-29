Perfect Corp.'S Global Beauty And Fashion AI Forum Returns To Showcase How New AI Innovations Are Transforming Beauty And Fashion

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider and developer of 'Beautiful AI' solutions, today announced the return of its annual franchise event, The Global Beauty and Fashion AI Forum, on Monday June 24, 2024 in NYC. The event will be held at The Metropolitan Pavilion, located at 125 West 18th Street, from 11:30 AM to 6:00 PM ET, and feature comprehensive programming with key opinion leaders across beauty, fashion, technology, retail, and media. This year's theme, 'Immerse Yourself in the World of Beautiful AI Innovation' will explore the many ways AI technology is enhancing the beauty and fashion retail experience. The event will unveil Perfect Corp.'s newly-developed AI assistant framework - 'PerfectGPT' and highlight Beautiful AI's 4 core pillars - Beauty AI, Fashion AI, Skin AI, and Generative AI.



To purchase tickets and view an up-to-date agenda, including a complete list of confirmed presenters and panelists, click here:



Unveiling the Future of Beauty, Fashion, Skincare and Beyond with AI Innovation

This year's Global Beauty and Fashion AI Forum will dive deep into the ways AI is fundamentally reshaping the retail experience in beauty and fashion, enabling immersive experiences that take personalization and customer service to new heights. Whether suggesting makeup shades that complement a customer's skin tone or allowing shoppers to virtually try-on trending fashions and hairstyles, AI is transforming the consumer experience, allowing brands to deliver highly engaging shopping experiences and curated product offerings.



Developed to redefine industry standards, the all-new 'PerfectGPT' framework will be unveiled at the event. The incredible breakthrough promises to enable the latest in AI technology to revolutionize the beauty, skincare, and fashion industries. The PerfectGPT tool brings specialized virtual assistants to the digital world, to solve major customer pain points through natural language interactions with a range of Beautiful AI solutions, including the brand-new services of BeautyGPT and SkincareGPT. The proprietarily trained tools are based on the large language model technology and have been adapted to help makeup and skincare brands to cater to shopper's personalized needs. The tools provide highly integrated, highly comprehensive personalized recommendations through natural chat.



Leaders and experts from across industries will come together to discuss the transformative impact of AI in beauty, fashion, skincare and beyond, exploring its potential to revolutionize consumer engagement, streamline the shopping experience, and drive more valuable customer interactions.



Beautiful AI Expansion with Beauty AI, Skin AI, Fashion AI and Generative AI

In addition to 6 insightful panel discussions exploring the significance of AI in beauty and fashion, the event will also reveal Perfect Corp.'s next phase of breakthrough Beautiful AI and generative AI innovations, including the newly developed AI assistant framework, PerfectGPT. The PerfectGPT tool brings specialized assistants to the virtual world, solving major customer pain points through natural language interactions. The newest suite of Beautiful AI solutions includes BeautyGPT, SkincareGPT, AI MakeupTransfer, Advanced Jewelry VTO and HD Skincare. These advancements are central to Perfect Corp.'s mission of bringing Beautiful AI innovation to the world across Beauty AI, Fashion AI, Skin AI, and Generative AI.



Forging New Frontiers in AI Innovation

"This year at the Global Beauty and Fashion AI Forum, we're excited to unveil next-generation AI innovations that can helps brands and retailers deliver hyper-personalized and immersive experiences at scale including our revolutionary PerfectGPT framework," shares Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang. "The Global Beauty and Fashion AI Forum will serve as a platform for industry leaders to convene and engage in insightful discussions on the future of AI in beauty and fashion as well as its transformative potential to reimagine consumer experiences and industry innovation."



About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) leverages 'Beautiful AI' innovations to make our world more beautiful. As a pioneer and leader in the space, Perfect Corp. works with over 600 partners around the globe to empower brands to embrace the digital-first world by transforming shopping journeys through digital tech innovations. Perfect Corp.'s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys through hyper-realistic virtual try-ons, AI-powered skin analyses, personalized product recommendation tools and many more Beautiful AI innovations.

Company :-Perfect Corp.

User :- Emily Hong

Email :...

Url :-