AAFT Hosts Influential Workshop On AI And Blockchain With Expert Aradhya Malhotra From USA

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a riveting session that illuminated the intersections of Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain, the AAFT School of Animation and Data Science was thrilled to host a masterclass with Aradhya Malhotra, an esteemed expert hailing from the United States. This event, organized under the auspices of the Indo American Film and Cultural Forum of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry, drew an enthusiastic group of students, eager to dive into the complexities of these cutting-edge technologies.



Aradhya Malhotra, armed with a decade of experience in the tech arena, engaged the audience with his deep dives into AI and Blockchain's potential and pitfalls, including a thoughtful examination of technologies like Chat GPT. His engaging teaching style and the hands-on approach demystified many complex concepts, sparking lively discussions and providing attendees with a clearer understanding of real-world applications.



The highlight of the event was the awarding of a Life Membership to the International Film and Television Club of AAFT to Malhotra, a gesture that underscored his invaluable contributions to the global film and television landscape. This honor was presented by Sandeep Marwah, president of the forum, marking a significant recognition of Malhotra's ongoing commitment to merging technology with education and creativity.





Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143

Other articles by AAFT