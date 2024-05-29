Sandeep Marwah Honored By The Great Indian Youth Festival

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a grand celebration of youth and creativity, Sandeep Marwah, a pivotal figure in India's creative education, was honored by Anubhav Arora of the Great Indian Youth Festival at the platform of 8th Global Fashion and Design Week Noida 2024. The ceremony took place amidst the esteemed gathering at Marwah Studios, where distinguished guests and luminaries from various industries converged.



The Great Indian Youth festival saw an unprecedented participation of 8,000 students from across India, showcasing their talents in a diverse array of competitions including dance, drama, music, sports, and painting. This vibrant showcase of young talent highlighted the dynamic spirit of Indian youth and their contribution to the cultural fabric of the nation.



In an impressive display of collaboration and skill, hundreds of students from the AAFT School of Cinema, AAFT School of PR Events and Advertising, AAFT School of Performing Arts, and AAFT School of Still Photography provided essential services that greatly enhanced the festival experience. Their involvement not only demonstrated their skills but also their commitment to fostering a community spirit through their artistic endeavours.



Sandeep Marwah expressed his gratitude towards Ankit Nagpal and Anubhav Arora for recognizing the efforts of the AAFT group, acknowledging their pivotal role in orchestrating a successful festival.



This recognition of Sandeep Marwah at such a prestigious event underscores his ongoing commitment to nurturing talent and promoting the arts within India, further establishing his leadership in shaping the future of India's creative industries.



