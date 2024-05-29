Ukraine Downs 13 Russian Kamikaze Drones Overnight Wednesday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's invasion forces launched 14 one-way attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type at Ukraine overnight Wednesday, May 29.

Ukraine downed 13 of those, Ukrinform reports with reference to the Air Force Command.

All drones were launched from the Primorsk-Akhtarsk region in Russia.

“Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces, and electronic warfare units were involved in repelling the enemy air raid,” the report reads.

Two Russianshot down in Cherkasy region

The UAVs were shot down over Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, and Rivne regions, the Air Force Command wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during a working meeting in Prague, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and the leaders of the European Union discussed providing Ukraine with more air defense capabilities.

Photo: Getty Images