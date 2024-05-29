U.S. Working With European Allies To Increase Resilience To Russia's Hybrid Actions - White House

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States is in close contact with European allies and partners in the context of ongoing malign campaigns by Russia's intelligence services in Europe in order to increase resilience to such activity.

White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said this on Tuesday during a briefing Washington, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"We are working hard with our European counterparts to do everything we can to build resilience (to Russia's hybrid actions - ed.) not just for ourselves here at home but for them overseas," the White House spokesman noted.

NATO says Russia's actions will not deter allies from continuing to support Ukraine

He emphasized that the United States is watching "with great concern" Russia's efforts aimed at sabotage and election interference.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that Russian intelligence has intensified hybrid campaigns on NATO soil aiming to undermine the ability of Allies to further support Ukraine.

In the same context, Poland is restricting the movement of Russian diplomats across the country, to be applied to all Russian diplomatic corps except the ambassador.

Photo: Official White House