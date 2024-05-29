Border Guards Hit Russian Trucks, Positions Near Bakhmut

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Bakhmut axis, drone operators of the Phoenix border guard unit with the Pomsta Brigade destroyed enemy trucks carrying ammunition and military positions with the help of one-way attack drones.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service , Ukrinform saw.

According to the report, the Vampir attack drone destroyed Russia's Ural and Kamaz trucks, the latter carrying ammunition, on one of the roads in the Bakhmut axis.

Russian military positions on both sides of the road were also hit.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the estimates from the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, have amounted to 503,800 as of May 28.