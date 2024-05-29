French Polynesia Delegation Visits Azerbaijan To Foster Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today, on the 29th, heads and secretaries of the FrenchPolynesia Parliament, along with representatives from the Taviniparty, the ruling party of the country, are visiting Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The purpose of this four-day visit is to explore opportunitiesfor establishing parliamentary, economic, humanitarian,educational, scientific, sporting, and healthcare collaborationsbetween Azerbaijan and French Polynesia. The delegation will engagein various meetings at the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijan's Parliament)and other state and private institutions.

As part of the visit, the delegation will participate in aconference at the Milli Majlis titled "The Right to Decolonizationof French Polynesia: Challenges and Prospects."

This visit of the French Polynesia delegation was arranged atthe invitation of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) to addresscolonialism and its contemporary manifestations in the 21stcentury. The invitation was extended following discussions held onApril 30th of this year at the Vienna Office of the United Nations,in alignment with the provisions of the trade agreement signed bythe Tavini party and the BIG during the international conferencetitled "Liberation from Colonialism: Assessing the Consequences ofAssimilation and Its Impact on Human Rights Restoration."

It's important to highlight that the Tavini party has beenfighting for the independence of French Polynesia for many years,freed from French slavery.