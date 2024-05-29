NGMEDICAL IS ON THE MOVE AND HITS A NEW REVENUE RECORD WITH ITS MOVE®-C CERVICAL ARTIFICIAL DISC PROSTHESIS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MOVE®-C CERVICAL ARTIFICIAL DISC PROSTHESIS

NONNWEILER, SAARLAND, GERMANY, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NGMedical GmbH, a medical device manufacturer exclusively focused on creating innovative technologies for spinal application, announces the achievement of a new revenue record with its MOVE®-C cervical artificial disc replacement.

MOVE®-C combines the features of a second-generation viscoelastic disc prosthesis with the simple implantation technique of a cervical cage. The prosthesis offers physiological motion in all 6 planes including axial damping with progressive resistance to motion. MOVE®-C is the first prosthesis with additively manufactured titanium endplates and avoids the use of PE.

The acceptance of the MOVE®-C cervical artificial disc prosthesis continues to gain momentum as the revenue with MOVE®-C increased by 81 % in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023. The high growth is generated by a high increase of the demand in Germany and the market entrance in new countries like Mexico, UAE and Cyprus. Already in 2023 NGMedical was able to achieve an increase for MOVE®-C of more than 100 %. The fusion implants significantly contributed to the successful development.

Peter Weiland, CEO of NGMedical says“We are very excited about the high demand and the sales growth worldwide with our unique MOVE®-C cervical artificial disc replacement. It is great to see the excitement and the positive feedback from our customers all around the world. From 05.-07.06.2024 MOVE®-C will be presented at the European CSRS annual meeting in Vienna.”

About NGMedical

We are an owner-managed company specializing in the development of innovative spinal implants. Many years of experience, combined with a high degree of creativity, give us the impetus to significantly advance the development of spine surgery.

The NGMedical team has been developing innovative product systems since 2001. NGMedical derived out of the company Advanced Medical Technologies AG, which was acquired by Medtronic Inc. in 2012. NGMedical exploits this longtime experience combined with a high degree of creativity and know-how for the development of further innovative product concepts. Both, earlier and today, the cooperation with a team of experienced surgeons and scientists is the basis for the market-driven orientation. Many product solutions, today accepted and widely used as standards, derive from our team.

