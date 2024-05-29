Talk Real And Raw With Shonuff Podcast By Tori Nelson Set To Launch June 2, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Inside the Ring: Tori Nelson's Knockout Insights

- Tori NelsonRICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned boxing authority and 13-time world champion Tori Nelson is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of her new podcast, "Talk Real and Raw with Shonuff." The podcast will delve into all things boxing, offering listeners an insider's perspective on the sport through engaging discussions and insightful commentary.In each episode of "Talk Real and Raw with Shonuff," Tori Nelson will share her wealth of knowledge and experience as a seasoned boxer and a distinguished member of the boxing hall of fame. Listeners can expect candid conversations with other boxers, behind-the-scenes stories, and expert analysis on the latest trends and developments in the world of boxing.Alongside the podcast launch, Tori Nelson is also unveiling her brand-new website, , where fans can access exclusive content, episode updates, and more information about the podcast."I am excited to connect with boxing enthusiasts and fans through 'Talk Real and Raw with Shonuff,'" said Tori Nelson. "This podcast is an opportunity to explore the sport I love and share my unique insights with listeners from around the world."Don't miss the premiere of "Talk Real and Raw with Shonuff" on June 2nd, 2024, for an engaging and informative look into the world of boxing with Tori Nelson. Viewers can watch live via her Facebook page and YouTube channel.For media inquiries, interview requests, or collaboration opportunities, please contact publicist:Desirae L. Benson###About Tori Nelson:Tori Nelson is a 13-time world champion in boxing and a respected member of the boxing hall of fame. With a successful career spanning decades, Tori has solidified her status as an authority in the sport, earning recognition for her outstanding achievements and contributions to the boxing community more information, visit

Desirae L. Benson

Desirae L. Benson PR

+1 804-389-8877

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other

Get Ready!