1892 -- Sheikh Abdullah bin Sabah Al-Sabah, also know as Abdullah II, Kuwait's fifth ruler (1866-1892) died. He was the first ruler to coin a Kuwaiti currency bearing the name Kuwait. He cemented ties the Turks and Britons for safeguarding the country.

1892 -- Sheikh Mohammad bin Sabah took helm of power as Kuwait's sixth ruler. He remained in power until May 1896. Kuwait under his leadership enjoyed stability and good ties with neighbors.

1940 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed the 51-provision divers' law, regulating the profession of diving.

1984 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a law regulating financial securities' trade.

1997 -- State of Kuwait became the 91st nation that ratified the Chemical Weapons Convention on prohibiting production, storage and employment of these arms.

1999 -- The first elderly clinic was inaugurated in Rawdha Area. It was built with donations from Rawdha Cooperative Society, Awqaf Secretariat General and citizens living in the residential area.

2009 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree forming Kuwait's 27th cabinet. It was chaired by His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and grouped 15 ministers, including a woman member.

2013 -- The National Assembly (parliament) approved a bill for encouraging direct investment, amending some provisions of the merchants' supervision law and modifying the cooperative societies law.

2020 -- The European Union declared that Kuwait has donated USD 100 million for funding researches for producing a vaccine for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and other methods and means for combating the pandemic. (end)

