BSF Opens Fire On Suspected Pak Drone Near Loc In J&K's Poonch


5/29/2024 2:12:18 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Border Security Force personnel fired several rounds to shoot down a suspected Pakistani drone near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, officials said on Wednesday.

The drone activity from across the border was picked up by the alert border guards in Khanetar garrison at around 11.30 pm on Tuesday, the officials said.

They said the troops fired over three dozen rounds on the drone to bring it down.

An alert was sounded and the whole area was put under strict cordon, the officials said, adding that a massive search operation was launched this morning to sanitise the area.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh to anyone informing about a drone flown from across the border with a purpose to drop weapons and narcotics, leading to the recovery of the material.

Kashmir Observer

