Today market analysis on behalf of Hani Abuagla Senior Market Analyst at XTB MENA

The GCC stock market was mostly under pressure today due to geopolitical tensions in the region and uncertainty surrounding oil prices ahead of the OPEC+ meeting later this week. Additionally, inflation data from the US expected on Friday is also impacting market sentiment.



The Saudi stock market continued its downward trend, marking its fourth consecutive negative session and new lows for this year. Nearly all sectors faced declines today, with energy and banking sectors leading the downturn. The Saudi stock markets remain influenced by regional geopolitical tensions and oil market uncertainty.



The Dubai stock market also experienced a decline, continuing its downward trajectory with the financial sector leading the losses, impacted notably by the declines of Emirates NBD and Dubai Islamic Bank. The market could remain exposed to the downside as geopolitical tensions remain elevated.



The Abu Dhabi stock market faced similar downward pressure, particularly from the banking sector, with further declines anticipated. Market volatility is expected to continue, influenced by uncertainties surrounding the upcoming OPEC+ meeting and geopolitical tensions.



Conversely, the Qatari stock market rebounded today after a series of declines. The movement was led by major stocks such as Qatar Islamic Bank. However, the market may face further declines if the subdued regional market sentiment continues.





