AUS and Seoul National University sign MoU to enhance academic cooperation

(MENAFN- AUS) Sharjah, UAE, May 29, 2024 – American University of Sharjah (AUS) and Seoul National University (SNU), Republic of Korea, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster academic and educational cooperation.

The agreement will facilitate faculty and student exchanges; cooperation in research; sharing of educational resources, scholarly publications and research data; resource sharing in library and support services; as well as other educational and academic exchanges.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, and Dr. Hong Lim Ryu, President of SNU. The agreement follows a visit undertaken by Chancellor Laursen; Dr. Mahmoud Anabtawi, Dean of College of Arts and Sciences; and Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of College of Engineering, to the Republic of Korea early this January.

"We are delighted to enter into this partnership with SNU, enhancing our commitment to academic collaboration and educational excellence. This partnership will expand interdisciplinary opportunities for our students and faculty to engage in meaningful research, exchange ideas and broaden their perspectives. By working together, both our institutions can achieve more than we ever could alone. Our vibrant academic communities attract top talent, fostering an environment conducive to meaningful research partnerships and academic exchange,” said Dr. Laursen.

AUS is renowned for its strong emphasis on research and partnerships. It focuses on fostering a culture of innovation and discovery through its robust research programs. The university actively collaborates with industry leaders, governmental entities and academic institutions worldwide to address global challenges. These partnerships enhance AUS' academic offerings and provide students and faculty with valuable opportunities for interdisciplinary collaboration.





