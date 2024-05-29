Five Guys to land soon at DXB with first international airport store

(MENAFN- currentglobal) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 28 May, 2024: Five Guys, the UAE’s favorite burger brand will be landing at a new location soon, with its first ever airport branch outside of the US at Terminal 3 - Concourse B in Dubai International (DXB).



Set to open next month, the 15th Five Guys branch in the UAE will span across 6,200 square feet and will be the largest location in the country, offering travelers a chance to unwind and refuel with their favorite burgers, fries and milkshakes before hopping on their outgoing and transit flights.



Known for its made to order 100% halal beef burgers, milkshakes, grilled cheese sandwiches, hotdogs, and famous hand-cut fries, Five Guys continues to elevate customer experiences and will be providing branch-exclusive additions to its menu that will be only available at DXB.



As the world's busiest international hub for passengers, DXB is renowned for its world-class amenities and exceptional experiences, aligning with Five Guys’ ethos of providing the highest quality fresh ingredients and exceptional dining experiences to its customers.



Sudhin Siva, Senior Executive Vice President - Asset Management, Shamal Holding, stated: “We are excited to announce the location of our 15th Five Guys branch in the UAE at Dubai International. This expansion marks a significant milestone for Five Guys in the UAE, welcoming travelers from around the world to enjoy an iconic Five Guys meal during their time at the airport. This branch is our largest yet and offers exclusive experiences to customers in Terminal 3. Recently having opened branches in Al Hamra Mall in Ras Al Khaimah and Yas Mall Abu Dhabi, we continue looking forward to bringing Five Guys to every community.”



Eugene Barry, Chief Commercial Officer of Dubai Airports said, “Five Guys UAE landing at Terminal 3 further delivers on our commitment to drive exceptional guest experiences at Dubai International. We are extremely proud to partner with Five Guys UAE, and to welcome this iconic burger brand to Concourse B. I anticipate that this will be a very popular attraction for travelers and the airport community alike.”



The official opening date will be revealed soon as well as more details of the special menu items at Five Guys DXB.



