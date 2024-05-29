Emirates Skycargo Celebrates 10 Years Of Dual Airport Operations

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)

Since 2014, the airline's fleet of trucks has transferred over 2 million tonnes of cargo between DXB and DWC

Dubai, UAE, 28 May 2024

– Emirates SkyCargo is celebrating a decade of dual airport operations, made possible by the airline's robust trucking fleet and bonded corridor. With 77 kilometres between Dubai World Central (DWC) and Dubai International Airport (DXB), Emirates SkyCargo established the bonded trucking corridor, to seamlessly integrate the airports and offer customers a five-hour air-to-air transfer service.



Comprised of over 60 trucks and operating 24/7, the fleet serves as a rolling conveyor between the dedicated freighter operations at DWC and bellyhold operations at DXB. Since May 2014, Emirates SkyCargo trucks have transferred more than

2.16 million tonnes

of cargo between the airports in

640,000+ trips , facilitating trade to over 150 destinations on the airline's vast global network.



Robert Fordree, Senior Vice President of Cargo Operations Worldwide, Emirates SkyCargo,

said:“Establishing a reliable and effective trucking service has been essential to the success of our dual airport hub, enabling us to move our customers' shipments without compromise. Over the last decade, we have reinforced the service, offering one of the most competitive air-to-air transfer times of 5 hours, coupled with fit-for-purpose solutions to keep goods flowing quickly and reliably around the world. We will continue to develop our multi-modal offering and integrate Dubai's world-class infrastructure into our operations, strengthening the city's position as a leading logistics hub.”



Offering customers more choice and flexibility with their international shipping, Emirates SkyCargo's truck fleet includes flat-beds, temperature-controlled refrigerated units, dry box roller beds and reefers to provide fit-for-purpose attention for goods in transit. Maintained and operated by Allied Transport Company, the fleet has travelled

over 62 million miles

in the last decade, which is the equivalent distance of 81 trips to the moon and back.



In addition to shuttling cargo between the two airports, Emirates SkyCargo introduced a road feeder service, extending connectivity for regional airports via land. Since 2020, the airline has seen significant transit traffic from GCC markets such as in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain for oversized and heavy cargo, including machinery, engines, automotive and oil field equipment, among others.



Located in the center of the world with advantageous connectivity for air, land and sea, Dubai is a major trade gateway, serving as a bridge between East and West. Building on this, Emirates SkyCargo's hub is the world's largest and most technologically advanced cargo handling facility in the world, offering 185,000m2

dedicated cargo area and a capacity of 2.3 million tonnes per annum across both operations. Guided by Dubai's Economic Agenda, D33 which defines the city's vision of becoming a prominent economic hub, Emirates SkyCargo works to improve trade flows and generate new, reciprocal business opportunities that help strengthen global economies.