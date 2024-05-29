Delhi: 17 Cars Gutted In Parking Lot Fire

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) As many as 17 cars were gutted after a fire broke out in a parking lot in east Delhi's Mandawali area, a fire department official said on Wednesday, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding a blaze at a parking lot in Saraswati Kunj Apartment, near Mandawali police station, was received at 1:17 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Total eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was in 17 vehicles (four-wheeler) from which two vehicles burnt completely whose registration number was also not traced out,” said DFS Chief Atul Garg.

“The flames have been doused and the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained,” Garg added.