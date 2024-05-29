Books From Kharkiv Printing House Destroyed By Russia To Be Brought To Conference On Ukraine's Recovery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Books from the Kharkiv c house destroyed by the Russian army will be brought to the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2024), which will be held in Berlin on 11-12 June.

This was announced after a visit to Factor-Druk by the acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Rostyslav Karandeyev, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"At the International Reconstruction Conference to be held in Berlin in two weeks' time, in order to attract international partners - and we will take into account the fact that the main brand of equipment used is German - we will encourage both German and other partners to pay attention to the needs of this socially oriented enterprise," Karandeyev said.

Zelensky visits Kharkiving house destroyed by Russians

He said that while inspecting the destroyed facilities, he saw German textbooks under his feet.

"We will appeal to the emotions of our partners. We are preparing an appropriate information package, which I will announce on 11 June in Berlin," the acting minister added.

Karandeyev noted that the state cannot finance the restoration of the printing house.

"Budget programmes and regulations of state institutions do not allow direct support to a private organisation, even one that carries out such important activities. "Factor Printing is truly a unique enterprise. About a third of all publishing projects were implemented on its premises, and more than 40% of textbooks were printed here," he said.

In Kharkiv, all victims of attack oning house identified by DNA

The head of the Ministry stressed that the loss of people is irreparable.

"Factor-Druk has lost not only a whole line of binding equipment, but also, unfortunately, people - high-level specialists, which are in short supply not only in Ukraine but also in the world. The owners are facing the problem of resuming production, but it is extremely difficult to restore the professional capacity of the team," Karandeyev said.

As reported, on 23 May, Russia launched missile attacks on a printing house that is part of the Factor-Druk holding. Seven people were killed and 22 were injured.

Factor-Druk has launched a fundraising drive to support the victims and restore the printing plant.

Photo: MKIP