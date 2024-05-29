Satellite Pics Show Consequences Of Strike On Luhansk Airfield

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Satellite images have been released, showing the consequences of the recent attack on the airfield in temporarily occupied Luhansk.

That's according to Radio Svoboda , Ukrinform reports.

"The satellite image taken on May 28 shows traces of a large fire, the video of which was published by local Telegram channels recently. The site is located north of the runway," the report says.

At the same time, the image of the same location taken on May 10 shows parts of the Nebo-M radar, designed to detect aerodynamic and ballistic targets at medium and high altitudes.

The local "authorities" initially claimed that the fire occurred in the area of infrastructure facilities of the former higher military aviation navigator school.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on May 27, explosions rang out in Luhansk, the city in eastern Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russian invaders.

Earlier, satellite images were released showing the consequences of the attack on the port in Novorossiysk on May 17.