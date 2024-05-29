German Ambassador Says Kharkiv Situation“Dramatic”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After a phone call with Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger referred to the current situation in the city is "dramatic".

The diplomat wrote about this on X , Ukrinform reports.

"I spoke on the phone with Ihor Terekhov, the Mayor of Kharkiv. The situation in the city is dramatic. We help wherever we can. We also talked about the international Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin. Kharkiv will be there and tell the world," wrote Jaeger.

Books fromprinting house destroyed by Russia to be brought to conference on Ukraine's recovery

As reported earlier, on May 25, Russia launched a deadly airstrike on the Epicentr home improvement hypermarket in Kharkiv during busy hours, killing employees and customers, including a 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy. The search for the bodies continues.

As of 17:00 on May 27, according to the prosecutor's office and regional officials, the death toll stood at 18. Two bodies were identified on the spot and DNA tests were applied to identify other 12, police reported.

On May 27, Russia hit Kharkiv with three UMPB D-30 bombs, killing one and injuring another 11.