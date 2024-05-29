Resilience And Unity: Pakistani Christians' Call For Religious Freedom

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a recent meeting with Pastor Hanooq Yasir in Sargodha, it is evident that the Christian community in Pakistan remains resilient and hopeful despite recent tragic events. Pastor Yasir emphasized the importance of prayer for the prosperity of Pakistan, showcasing the patriotism and positivity that Pakistani Christians bring to their country. Following the sixth attack on the Christian community in Sargodha, it is clear that the unity and strength of the community stand unwavering. Ali, Chair of the IRF Religious Freedom Roundtable for Pakistan, expressed a call to action for Muslim clergy and the Pakistani community to condemn the persecution faced by Pakistan's largest minority. The selective outrage must give way to concrete steps to review and potentially amend the blasphemy law, which has become a tool of persecution rather than protection. As mentioned in the Quran, it is the duty of Muslims to protect and support all minorities, reflecting the values that Pakistan was founded upon. Muhammad Ali Jinnah's vision of a Pakistan where individuals are free to practice their religion without fear of persecution remains a guiding principle that all Pakistanis must uphold.The Chair of the IRF Religious Freedom Roundtable for Pakistan urges the Pakistan government to bring the perpetrators of the recent attack to justice swiftly and decisively. The more than one hundred individuals arrested in connection to the incident must be given exemplary punishment to send a clear message that such mob violence and extremism will not be tolerated in Pakistan. This decisive action is crucial to preserving Pakistan's solidarity and strength as a nation. In light of recent events, it is imperative for all Pakistanis to come together to protect the rights of all minorities in the country and around the world. The values of tolerance, unity, and respect for diversity must be upheld in order to build a Pakistan that is truly inclusive and secure for all its citizens.

