In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report and MoneyTalk Radio, Ellis Martin chats with Michael Rowley, the President and CEO of Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE) (OTCMKTS:PGEZF).

Stillwater Critical Minerals is a mineral exploration company focused on its flagship Stillwater West Ni-PGE-Cu-Co-Au project in the iconic and famously productive Stillwater mining district in Montana, USA. With the addition of two renowned Bushveld and Platreef geologists to the team and strategic investments by Glencore, the Company is well positioned to advance the next phase of large-scale critical mineral supply from this world-class American district, building on past production of nickel, copper, and chromium, and the on-going production of platinum group, nickel, and other metals by neighboring Sibanye-Stillwater.

The company has recently discovered new sulphide mineralization in a 12-kilometer electromagnetic anomaly in resource expansion drilling at Stillwater West in Montana.

We discuss why Stillwater West rivals some of the largest comparable properties in regions such as South Africa.

Glencore has a 15.4% interest in the company.

