Biopharma Stock Insmed (Nasdaq: INSM) Doubles On Positive Topline Results From Landmark ASPEN Study Of Brensocatib In Patients With Bronchiectasis

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to platform for big investing ideas, reports on trading for Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM ), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases.

The stock is on active traders radar today, currently trading at $45.17, up $23.17, gaining 105.30%, with a day's high of $50.10.

Insmed today announced positive topline results from the ASPEN study, a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study to assess the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of brensocatib in patients with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis. The study met its primary endpoint, with both dosage strengths of brensocatib demonstrating statistically significant reductions in the annualized rate of pulmonary exacerbations (PEs) versus placebo. The study also met several of its prespecified secondary endpoints with statistical significance.

-Phase 3 Study Achieves Primary Endpoint for Both Dosage Strengths of Brensocatib with Statistically Significant and Clinically Meaningful Reduction in Frequency of Pulmonary Exacerbations Versus Placebo-

-Treatment with Brensocatib Also Achieves Statistical Significance on Multiple Secondary Endpoints for Both Dosage Strengths Versus Placebo-

-Brensocatib Well-Tolerated at Both Dosage Strengths-

-Results from ASPEN Validate DPP1 Inhibition as New Mechanism of Action with Potential to Address Range of Neutrophil-Mediated Diseases-

-Insmed Plans to Advance Quickly Toward U.S. Regulatory Filing, with Anticipated U.S. Launch in Mid-2025, Pending Approval-

Based on these results, Insmed plans to file a New Drug Application (NDA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for brensocatib in patients with bronchiectasis in the fourth quarter of 2024. Pending regulatory approvals, Insmed anticipates a U.S. launch for brensocatib in mid-2025 followed by launches in Europe and Japan in the first half of 2026. If approved, brensocatib would be the first approved treatment for patients with bronchiectasis as well as the first approved dipeptidyl peptidase 1 (DPP1) inhibitor-a new mechanism of action with the potential to address a range of neutrophil-mediated diseases.

