Jordan: 78 Years Of Independence, Self-Reliance

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) On the seventy-eighth anniversary of the Independence Day of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, we proudly recall the Kingdom's ancient history and its achievements in various fields, made possible by the insightful vision of the Hashemite leadership and the efforts of the loyal people of the country.

The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan gained its independence in 1946, twenty-five years after the founding of the Jordanian state. Since then, the country has witnessed remarkable development in building national institutions that have become a strong foundation for supporting stability and growth. Successive governments, under the guidance of the Hashemite kings, have worked to establish solid administrative structures and implement sustainable development plans, contributing to the strengthening of the rule of law and the development of infrastructure.

In recent years, the Kingdom has sought to achieve self-reliance in the general budget by implementing several bold economic reform programs aimed at reducing dependence on foreign aid and increasing domestic revenues. This was accomplished by improving the efficiency of tax collection and expanding the direct and indirect tax revenue base, in addition to rationalising government spending.

In the field of food, Jordan launched agricultural projects aimed at increasing local production of strategic crops such as wheat, barley, fodder and many other agricultural products that have been successfully produced on the Kingdom's lands, taking advantage of climate diversity. These include olives, olive oil, dairy, tomatoes, potatoes, and more, helping to reduce dependence on imports and enhance food security.

As for the energy sector, the Kingdom has taken great steps towards achieving self-sufficiency by investing in renewable energy projects, such as solar and wind energy. Today, Jordan is considered a model in the region for adopting renewable energy sources and reducing dependence on fossil fuels, with renewable energy contributing about 30 per cent of the total electrical energy.

In the field of education, the government has paid great attention to developing the educational system by modernising the curriculum, expanding access to school and university education, and promoting scientific research. These efforts have resulted in improved quality of education and increased access to advanced education for Jordanian youth.

In the health sector, the country has invested heavily in developing health services and medical infrastructure, which has improved public health indicators and increased life expectancy. Continuing efforts to combat diseases and provide comprehensive healthcare have also contributed to enhancing the public health of citizens.

The Kingdom has witnessed remarkable development in infrastructure, including road networks, airports and ports. These improvements have not only enhanced internal movement and transportation but have also brought Jordan closer to becoming an important regional logistics hub. Public services such as water, electricity and communications have also been strengthened, raising the standard of living and enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy.

The human element in Jordan represents a fundamental pillar in achieving sustainable development. Jordanians are distinguished by their high efficiency and skills, significantly contributing to the local, regional and international economy through their financial remittances. These remittances are considered one of the most important sources of foreign currency for the Kingdom, helping to build large reserves and increase the growth of the gross domestic product. These remittances reflect not only the contribution of Jordanians abroad in supporting their families but also their national commitment to supporting the economy of their home country.

On this glorious National Day, we remember with pride the great achievements of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan over the past 78 years. We look to the future with optimism and determination to achieve further development and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein and his beloved Crown Prince, His Highness Prince Hussein Bin Abdullah II. Happy new year to Jordan, pride and prosperity.