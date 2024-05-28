Azerbaijan Praises Jordan For Delivery Of Humanitarian Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Azerbaijani Ambassador to Jordan Ildar Salimov commended Jordan's efforts in delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza through airdrops and land convoys.

In an interview with the Jordan News Agency, Petra, on the occasion of Azerbaijan's National Day, Salimov highlighted the growing political relations between Jordan and Azerbaijan, marked by numerous mutual visits and discussions on cooperation in various fields, including politics, economics, military, science, education, culture, tourism and agriculture.



The ambassador referred to the mutual support between the two countries in bilateral and international forums and voiced gratitude for Jordan's stance on Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, in line with international legitimacy.

He affirmed Azerbaijan's continued support for Jordan's position on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, advocating for an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the pre-1967 borders, underscoring the significance of the Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem's holy sites.

The diplomat reviewed various cooperation mechanisms, including political consultations held in Amman in May, with plans for another round in Baku before the year's end.

He said that the two countries have signed some 60 cooperation agreements in various areas, highlighting the joint government committee for trade, economic, and technical cooperation, which is scheduled to hold its fourth meeting later this year in Baku.

Trade between Jordan and Azerbaijan ranged between $4-5 million over the past two years, Salimov said, stressing the potential for increased tourism cooperation, given both countries' rich cultural and historical heritage, and the growing interest of Jordanian and Azerbaijani tourists.

The ambassador reiterated Azerbaijan's commitment to the Palestinian cause, as expressed by First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva at the“One Heart for Palestine” conference in Istanbul.

He reaffirmed Baku's support for the two-state solution based on international legal standards, including UN Security Council resolutions, and its practical steps towards solving the conflict during its presidency of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Salimov stressed that Azerbaijan, as a responsible member of the Islamic world, will continue to support a just and sustainable solution to the Palestinian issue.

The ambassador extended congratulations to His Majesty King Abdullah, the Jordanian people, and the government on the 78th anniversary of Jordan's independence, wishing the Kingdom peace, security, stability and prosperity.