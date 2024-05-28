Safadi Reaffirms Solidarity With Flood-Stricken Brazil

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Tuesday reiterated Jordan's solidarity with Brazil in facing the tough circumstances resulting from the floods that hit the state of Rio Grande do Sul, which have claimed dozens of lives and displaced thousands.

Safadi, in a phone call with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira,

expressed his condolences to the victims of the floods, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

He also conveyed the condolences of His Majesty King Abdullah to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the Brazilian people over the victims of the floods, and confirmed the Kingdom's readiness, under the guidance of His Majesty, to provide any assistance that Brazil may need in grabbling with the aftermath of the floods.

Safadi and Vieira also discussed efforts to put an end to the Israeli aggression against Gaza and the worsening humanitarian crisis it is causing.

Commending Brazil's "crystal-clear" stance in calling for an end to the aggression and in supporting the Palestinian right to freedom and an independent sovereign state, Safadi acknowledged the "key" role of Brazil in opposing the aggression and supporting the Palestinian people during its presidency of the UN Security Council in October 2023.

The two ministers also reaffirmed the "deep-rooted" bilateral relations and shared commitment to further develop cooperation in various fields.

The Brazilian foreign minister visited Jordan in March this year, and the two ministers met in October on the sidelines of the Security Council's open debate on the Middle East, including the Palestinian cause, in New York during the Brazilian presidency.



The two ministers have held three phone calls since the beginning of the aggression on Gaza to coordinate efforts between the two countries.