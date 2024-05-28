UP Man Killed During Birthday Bash, Family Alleges Murder

(MENAFN- IANS) Kushinagar, May 29 (IANS) A 24-year-old man was killed during celebratory firing at a birthday party in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening. The family of the victim, Sandeep Paswan, 24, however, has alleged that it was a 'premeditated murder'.

Police have registered a case of murder against 11 people, including five unidentified present at the birthday bash. Police stated that all possible hideouts of the named accused are being raided and arrests will be made soon.

Ashutosh Singh, SHO of the Tarya Sujan area, said an FIR has been registered in the case and a probe is being conducted.

“We have taken the statements of those participating in the event and it has surfaced to be an incident of celebratory firing,” said Singh.

Police said that it was the birthday party of one Sunil Kumar, also a resident of Tarya Sujan police station area.

The party was held in a park in the village. According to Sandeep's family, shortly after he arrived at the park, four youths came in a car and fatally shot Sandeep while the celebration was in progress. The sound of music playing at high volume during the festivities drowned out the gunshot sound, preventing nearby residents from immediately realising what had occurred.

Sandeep was rushed to the district hospital by Sunil in his car, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

The assailants fled the scene after the incident. Since the incident, Sunil and another neighbour have gone missing, with their mobile phones turned off.“We have sent Sandeep's body for post-mortem examination,” said Singh.