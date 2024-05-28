Techmediabreaks Healthlynked Corp. (HLYK) Launches Innovative, AI-Powered Chat Function

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HealthLynked (OTCQB: HLYK) , a leading innovator in healthcare technology, today unveiled its new AI-powered chat function designed to assist patients in finding healthcare providers across the country. The new AI chat bot will significantly enhance the effectiveness of the HealthLynked Concierge Team, reducing wait times and offering 24/7 service to users. The advanced feature will provide instant answers to customer questions as well as assist in locating healthcare providers by name, specialty or location.“Our new AI chat function is a testament to our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to improve healthcare accessibility,” said Dr. Michael Dent, CEO of HealthLynked.“By integrating AI into our platform, we can provide more efficient and timely support to our users, ensuring they receive the care they need without unnecessary delays.”

To view the full press release, visit



About HealthLynked

Corp.



is dedicated to improving global community health. Its mission unfolds in two pivotal goals: First, to transform healthcare into a system marked by enhanced efficiency and improved care for all, leveraging cutting-edge technology and connectivity. Second, to forge a patient-centric network that not only places patients at the heart of their healthcare journey but also mobilizes their participation to accelerate medical discoveries and the development of cures for diseases that impact humanity. This pioneering model empowers individuals with unparalleled access to and control over their medical information, fostering a collaborative environment where every patient contribution can spearhead breakthroughs in health and wellness. Through these concerted efforts, HealthLynked aims to secure a healthier future for generations to come. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to HealthLynked are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN