Web3mediabreaks Givbux Inc. (GBUX) Releases Outline Of Near-Term Goals, Objectives For Expansion And Super App Enhancements

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) GivBux (OTC: GBUX) , a publicly traded

Super App

and charitable giving platform, is releasing a six-month outline of the company's near-term goals and plans. Included on the list is to become fully compliant with SEC and OTC markets, to expand and enhance the usability features

of the Super App for GivBux local merchants and charities, and to launch an extensive online marketing campaign. In addition, the company plans to release version 2.0 of the GivBux Super App, which will feature technological enhancements such as cloud biometrics, augmented reality, updated voice/video/chat features, enhanced social media capability, real-time crypto exchange and integration of the GBX business opportunity with the GivBux Super App.“In accordance with our company's commitment to transparency and accountability, we have decided to provide an advance outline of our near-term goals and objectives,” said GivBux president Umesh Tim Singh in the press release.“We are constantly working on multiple projects to make the GivBux Super App more functional and valuable to our users and to add more value for our shareholders. The items listed here are our top priorities to complete over the next six months.”

To view the full press release, visit



About GivBux Inc.

The GivBux Super App revolutionizes shopping by offering a user-friendly tool to make purchases swiftly and easily at more than 100 national retailers, along with an expanding roster of local merchants. Users earn cash back on every purchase, a portion of which can be directed toward a charity of their choice, embodying GivBux's commitment to“give back.” The GivBux Super App is free to use and available now. The GivBux Super App is constantly evolving and adding new enhancements and functionalities, including social networking, e-commerce, banking, messaging, food delivery and transportation. GivBux is forging a new path in e-commerce and charitable giving and aspires to build the largest community of givers, initially in the United States and eventually worldwide. To learn more about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to GBUX are available in the company's newsroom at



About Web3MediaWire

Web3MediaWire

(“W3MW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the next generation of internet technologies. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, W3MW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, W3MW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. W3MW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Web3MediaWire, text“Web3” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Web3MediaWire website applicable to all content provided by W3MW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

Web3MediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

Web3MediaWire is powered by

IBN