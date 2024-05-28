Techmediabreaks D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) To Join Russell 3000 Index In July

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS)

(“D-Wave”), a leader in quantum computing systems, software and services, and the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, announced that it will be joining the broad-market Russell 3000®

Index at the conclusion of the 2024 Russell U.S. Indexes annual Reconstitution, according to a preliminary list of additions posted on Friday, May 24, 2024.

The move will be effective at the open of U.S. equity markets on July 1, 2024.

According to the announcement, the annual Russell U.S. Indexes Reconstitution captures the 4000 largest U.S. stocks as of April 30, 2024. Membership in the index remains in place for one year and entails inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000®

Index or small-cap Russell 2000®

Index along with appropriate growth and value style indexes. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies because they reflect the U.S. economy and mirror designated market segments.

“It's an honor for D-Wave to join the Russell 3000 Index, an important benchmark for the U.S. stock market,” said D-Wave Quantum CEO Dr. Alan Baratz in the press release.“This recognition reflects D-Wave's leadership in ushering in the era of commercial quantum computing and will greatly increase visibility among the global investor community for the innovative quantum solutions we're bringing to market.”

To view the full press release, visit



About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) is a leader in quantum computing systems, software and services focused on delivering value to our customers via practical quantum applications for problems such as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, fault detection and financial modeling. As the only provider building both annealing and gate-model quantum computers, the company is unlocking commercial use cases in optimization today, while building the technologies that will enable new solutions tomorrow. Founded in 1999, D-Wave is the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computing solutions.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest

news

and updates relating to

QBTS

are available in the company's

newsroom at



Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not be indicative of future results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, various factors beyond management's control, including the risks set forth under the heading“Risk Factors” discussed under the caption“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release in making an investment decision, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

