Investornewsbreaks ECGI Holdings Inc. (ECGI) Partners With IBN For Corporate Communications

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) ECGI Holdings (OTC: ECGI) , a diversified holding company, has chosen

IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications initiatives. According to the announcement, IBN will focus on creating greater awareness of ECGI Holdings through its investor-based distribution network; that network includes more than 5,000 key syndication outlets along with strategic newsletters, blogs and other outreach tools. ECGI Holdings is focused on an ambitious new vision and strategic direction to build and nurture luxury brands that resonate with its core values and market aspirations. As part of this initiative, ECGI was also recently selected by Evolve, a well-known vacation-rental management entity, to transform its 40-acre Lake County property into a luxurious short-term rental destination known as Vintner's Caldera Ranch. In addition, ECGI has announced part of its investment in Pacific Saddlery, a premier manufacturer and retailer of luxury equestrian tack, apparel and accessories, includes a debut of Pacific Saddlery's new mobile retail boutique, which will be appearing at various 2024 equestrian events. IBN has more than 18 years of experience in supporting its

500-plus client partners

to improve communications within the investment community; the company consists of more than 65 trusted brands and has built a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers.“IBN is uniquely positioned to provide ECGI Holdings the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists and the general public,” the company stated in the press release.

To view the full press release, visit

About ECGI Holdings Inc.

ECGI is a diversified holding company with a distinctive portfolio encompassing viticulture and luxury fashion. The company owns and manages a five-acre vineyard in

Lake County, California, specializing in cultivating Petite Sirah, known for its bold and rich character and aligning with the growing demand for unique and high-quality wine experiences. In the fashion sector, ECGI has strategically invested in Pacific Saddlery, a premier manufacturer and retailer of luxury equestrian tack, apparel and accessories. This unique blend of wine and fashion investments reflects ECGI's commitment to delivering sophistication and innovation across diverse markets, positioning the company as a distinctive player in the intersection of technology, viticulture and luxury lifestyle. For more information about the company, please visit ... .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to ECGI are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN