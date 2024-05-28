Miningnewsbreaks Mcewen Mining (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Reports Attractive Gold Grades At Grey Fox, Strengthened Potential For Open Pit Mining

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX)

yesterday announced promising new assay results from the Grey Fox deposit within its Fox Complex. The highlights include significant gold grades at both shallow and deeper levels, suggesting potential for low-cost open pit mining and intriguing follow-up targets. Notable assay results including but not limited to 586.7 g/t Au over 0.5 meters and 14.3 g/t Au over 5.0 meters, are indicative of prospective high-grade gold zones. Grey Fox's current resource estimate stands at 1,168,000 ounces of gold at a grade of 4.80 g/t Au (Indicated) and 236,000 ounces of gold at 4.35 g/t Au (Inferred), with an updated resource estimate expected by the end of September.

Geological interpretations suggest that Grey Fox lies above the mineralization of the Black Fox and Froome mines, enhancing its appeal. The Gibson zone, a high-priority target, has shown promising assay results with significant near-surface and deep mineralization, indicating resource growth potential. The Whiskey-Jack, GFS, and 147 zones also present attractive targets with high gold grades and favorable geological settings.

McEwen Mining's ongoing exploration program aims to delineate and expand these resources as part of further solidifying Grey Fox as a prime candidate for open pit mining.

To view the full press release, visit



About McEwen Mining Inc.

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. In addition, the company owns approximately 47.7% of McEwen Copper, which is developing the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The company's goal is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the objective of increasing the share price and providing a yield. Rob McEwen, CEO and chief owner, has a personal investment in the company of $220 million. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS : The latest news and updates relating to MUX are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN