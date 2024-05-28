Valu Partners With Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation To Streamline Donations For New Cairo Centre

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Valu, a leading financial technology company in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has partnered with the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation (MYF) to simplify donations for the construction of the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre in Cairo.

The collaboration will leverage Valu's innovative payment option, SparkIt, to enable donors to contribute to MYF through convenient one-month instalments without any additional fees. Donations made via SparkIt will support surgeries, catheterizations, and the equipping of the new facility, which aims to treat 120,000 patients annually, including 60% paediatric cases, and perform 12,000 surgical procedures.

Reem Gadelrab, Marketing and Communications Director at MYF, said,“Through our partnership with Valu, we're advancing towards our goal of providing comprehensive cardiac care. With Valu's support, we're closer to completing the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre in Cairo... This collaboration not only streamlines donations but also fosters medical training for 1,750 professionals annually. Together, we're shaping a future where every heart finds healing.”

Motaz Lotfy, Senior Director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Valu, added,“We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation, as it aligns perfectly with Valu's mission to empower individuals and positively impact society... Through SparkIt, donors can contribute to MYF's mission with ease and flexibility and without additional fees, ensuring that the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre becomes a reality.”

Valu has been revolutionising the Egyptian fintech landscape since its establishment in 2017, introducing innovative financial solutions such as its Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) products, investment and savings options, business-to-business solutions, and co-branded credit cards.



