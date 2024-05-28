GCC Olympic Committees Executive Board Meeting Held In Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) Secretary-General Jassim bin Rashid al-Buenain attended the 98th Executive Board meeting of the GCC Olympic Committees held in Doha on Tuesday. Al-Buenain said the meeting came up with some important recommendations to be submitted to the presidents of the GCC Olympic Committees in their meeting to be held in Doha today under the leadership of the QOC President HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani. Al-Buenain underlined the importance of the GCC joint sports action in developing Olympic and sports movement in the GCC nations, confirming that the first GCC Youth Games held in the UAE last month was an important milestone in preparing a new generation of young GCC athletes for the future sports events.

