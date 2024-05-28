Gen Releases 2024 Social Impact Report

(MENAFN- 3BL) Gen Blog | Community

WRITTEN BY Kim Allman Head of Corporate Responsibility and Public Policy

We released our 2024 Social Impact Report , our latest record of the ways we bring together our team, passions and technology to support people and communities all over the world.

Year in and year out, we see the real, positive impacts that our efforts make possible: our education and training programs provide Cyber Safety skills and tools to the people who need them most, our work with key partners makes the cybersecurity field more equitable and inclusive, and our team members consistently devote their time, energy and expertise to the causes that matter to them.

A core belief in our ability to make the world a better, safer place is at the heart of everything we do at Gen. In that spirit, we're excited to share just a few highlights from our social impact programs, which we discuss in-depth in the report.

Cyber Safety education and training

In 2024, we reached more than 5.3 million people with Cyber Safety awareness and training, equipping youth, educators, families and vulnerable people with the skills they need to navigate their digital lives safely and with more confidence. For example, our work with Discovery Education provides educators in grades 3-8 with lesson plans that build safe and healthy digital habits.

We also donated Cyber Safety products to more than 9,750 nonprofits, protecting data for institutions that serve critical community functions. We worked with TechSoup and the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) to pilot a product donation program that provides survivors of domestic violence with free Norton products that help prevent technology-facilitated abuse.

Our culture of giving

55% of Gen team members participated in our Giving@Gen programs in 2024. That's 30% higher than the Benevity industry benchmark, and it surpasses our internal goal of 40% participation. Our first Global Volunteer Week gathered more than 500 Gen team members for 1,300 hours of service.

Diversifying the tech workforce

Women are chronically underrepresented in technology and cybersecurity fields. That's why we work with organizations like Czechitas , Women4Cyber (W4C) and nasscom foundation to provide women across Europe and India with skills training and career mentorship, setting them up for sustained success as they progress in these industries. In 2024, we posted nearly 200 job openings through Czechitas, W4C and other partners.

Doing our part to protect the planet

In 2024, we are proud to have achieved a 22% decrease in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions through the consolidation of facilities and data centers, internal efficiencies and continued environmental initiatives. We deliver 98% of our products digitally, and less than 0.5% of the materials used in our global physical products contain plastic. Additionally, our Sustainable Home Improvement Program helped Gen team members complete 1,000 projects that made their homes more environmentally friendly.

At Gen, our social impact efforts are embedded into what we offer as a company and help us make the digital world a safer place for everyone. Our teams are driving real impact around the world, and we invite you to read more in our 2024 Social Impact Report.