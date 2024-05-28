Mumbai-Surat Line Affected As Goods Train Derail At Palghar Station

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "A section of the Mumbai-Surat line was affected due to the derailment of wagons of a goods train at Palghar yard around 5 pm.“The restoration work is in progress,” the Western Railway said. There are no reports of casualties yet.(This is a developing story)

