Delhi Hospital Fire: Report Reveals Owner Naveen Khichi Got Second Exit Blocked With Medicines, Equipment

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Baby Care New Born Hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar where seven babies died after a massive blaze had two exits, according to the hospital plan submitted by owner Naveen Khichi, but the second exit was rendered unusable since loads of medicines and machinery were stored against it, a Times of India report quoted police as saying NCPCR team that visited the hospital two days after the tragedy and found grave lapses and key violations that resulted in the deaths of the babies. Among the findings were absence of emergency exits and non-functional fire extinguishers. There were no operational fire alarms or water sprinkler systems in the hospital license of the baby care nursing home had also expired on March 31. The hospital was also allowed to admit only five babies but at the time of the tragedy, 12 newborn children were admitted to the hospital. The probe team has also found that as many as 20 kids were taken into the hospital on several occasions hospital staff also lacked basic training and preparedness for emergencies since initial findings say it was locals who alerted the nearest fire station and not the staff. The doctors, employed by the hospital, were not qualified enough to treat the newborn child as they are BAMS degree holders only Sunday, May 26, six newborns died after a massive fire broke out at the Baby Care New Born Hospital in East Delhi's Vivek Vihar area. The fire broke at around 11.30 pm on Saturday, May 25, and soon spread to two other adjacent buildings. Initial reports indicated that 13 newborns were rescued from the fire and transferred to East Delhi Advance NICU for treatment Read | 'Came to know through news, friend': Fathers of two babies killed in Delhi hospital fire share their plightHospital owner Dr Naveen Khichi and Dr Aaksh, who was on duty at the time of the incident, were arrested on Sunday. Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Monday remanded two accused to three days of police custody in connection with the case.(With agency inputs)

