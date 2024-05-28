Full Itinerary Out For Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Europe Cruise Party Check Complete Schedule

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "After a glamorous pre-wedding ceremony in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set for the second round of the their pre-wedding bash, which will be celebrated on a cruise from Italy and end in Switzerland. As per news platform India Today, like the first pre-wedding ceremony, the cruise party will be attended by popular personalities from film industries, business world and other stars of global world.

The guests like MS Dhoni, Ravneer Singh etc. were already spotted at airports, and most likely, they are on their way to the second pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which is named as \"La Vite E Un Viaggio\" on the card. It is an Italian phrase which means \"life is a journey.\"India Today also accessed the full itinerary of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding cruise party.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding cruise party full itineraryMay 29: On Board PaleremcTheme: \"Welcome Lunch\"Dress Code: Classic CruiseMay 29: On Board at SeaTheme: 'STARRY NIGHT'Dress Code: Western FormalsMay 30: On Land RomeTheme: 'ROMAN HOLIDAY'Dress Code: Tourist Chic AttiresMay 30: On BoardTheme: LA DOLCE FAR NIENTEDress Code: RetroMay 30: TOGA PARTYMay 31: On BoardTheme: 'V TURNS ONE UNDER THE SUN'Dress Code: PlayfulMay 31: On Land CannesTheme: LE MASQUERADEDress code: Black the MasqueradeMay 31: On BoardTheme: PARDON MY FRENCH (after party)June 1: On land PortofinoTheme : 'LA DOLCE VITA'Dress code: Italian summer

Moreover, the report mentioned that a strict no-phone policy will be applicable onboard the cruise, and it remains to be seen whether reporters will get access to the cruise party.

The first pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was graced by a host of global icons, each one a significant figure in their respective fields. The list of guest included Grammy award winning singer Rihanna, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Bollywood superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, popular Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh etc.



