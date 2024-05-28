Kerala Rains: Torrential Rains Flood Streets, Roads Fisherman Dies After Boat Capsizes In Muthalapozhi Top 8 Updates

(MENAFN
"Several parts of Kerala were battered by torrential rains accompanied by gusty winds on Tuesday, May 28, disrupting day-to-day activities. The incessant rainfall inundated many narrow lanes and busy roads in Kochi and adjacent areas, leaving waterlogged streets and flooded roads of torrential rainsContinuous downpour since early morning, after a brief lull, adversely affected Kakkanad-Infopark and Aluva-Edappally areas capital city, Thiruvananthapuram witnessed heavy rains since Monday night leaving uprooted trees and overflowing streams in villages.
In Muthalapozhi in Kerala's Thiruvanathapuram, a fishing vessel carrying four people capsized, taking the life of a fisherman on Tuesday. The fisherman was identified as Abraham, from Attingal municipality, was returning to shore in the Muthalapozhi harbour area when the incident occurred. Rest of the three were rescued by local authorities read: Red alert in Delhi: IMD warns of severe heatwave across 6 states today; IMD issues rainfall alert in Arunachal, 7 othersIn the vicinity of Neyyattinkara, a house suffered significant damage when a tree was uprooted and fell on it amidst heavy rains and winds.
Also read: Above-normal rains seen, says IMD; monsoon over Kerala in five daysThe high-range areas of Nedumangadu, Neyyattinkara, Kattakkada, and Amboori experienced widespread rainfall.
Locals reported that part of a hill behind the renowned Bali mandapam at Papanasam, near Varkala, collapsed due to the heavy rains.
The eco-tourism centre at the Ponmudi hill station was shut down due to inclement weather conditions.
Also read: Heatwaves to end soon? IMD predicts day when North India will get reliefAs the heavy rains continue to lash the rural regions of Thiruvananthapuram, the Aruvikkara dam's shutters have been raised to 90 cm, according to district officials. It is noteworthy that the dam shutters would reportedly be raised up to 150 cm, posing a risk of submerging nearby houses read: Bengaluru weather: IMD predicts monsoon in India's Silicon Valley by mid-June. Check details hereThe Indian Meteorological Department forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rainfall and gusty wind speeds of speeds upto 40 kmph in Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts on Tuesday. Moreover, IMD's weather report predicts moderate rainfall in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Malappuram districts.(With agency inputs)
